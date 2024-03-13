Edmonton is getting spoiled this weekend with temps in the teens

Edmonton is about to be spoiled this weekend, with temperatures reaching the teens for the first time in 2024.

Today’s high of 5°C will be the chilliest day of the week, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts nothing but sunshine for days, with Sunday reaching a high of 16°C.

Overnight lows will also hover around zero, making this weekend the perfect time to have that first backyard fire of the season.

Could spring actually be on the way, or is this the classic Alberta “false spring” we’re so used to seeing? We’re sure there will be at least one more dump of snow before temperatures turn positive for a while.

So, be sure to get out and enjoy it this weekend!

Now that the big melt is underway, why not head down to the river valley or check out one of these nine easy hiking spots around the Edmonton area?