Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

The cinema chain is offering $3.99 movies at its theatres across Canada this month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies on Saturdays for only $3.99 plus tax (in-theatre price).”

Here are the movies available so far.

March 2 — Barbie

March 9 — Trolls Band Together

March 16 – Peppa’s Cinema Party

March 23 — Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

March 30 — Hop

The official website shows an updated list of screening times and films.