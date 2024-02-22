NewsMovies & TVCanada

Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Feb 22 2024, 5:30 pm
Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock | photo_oles/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

The cinema chain is offering $3.99 movies at its theatres across Canada this month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies on Saturdays for only $3.99 plus tax (in-theatre price).”

Here are the movies available so far.

March 2 — Barbie

Cineplex

LuckyChap Entertainment

March 9 — Trolls Band Together

Cineplex

Universal Pictures

March 16 – Peppa’s Cinema Party

Hasbro Entertainment

March 23 — Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Netflix

March 30 — Hop

Universal Pictures

The official website shows an updated list of screening times and films.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop