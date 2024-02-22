Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March
If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.
The cinema chain is offering $3.99 movies at its theatres across Canada this month.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies on Saturdays for only $3.99 plus tax (in-theatre price).”
Here are the movies available so far.
March 2 — Barbie
March 9 — Trolls Band Together
March 16 – Peppa’s Cinema Party
March 23 — Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
March 30 — Hop
The official website shows an updated list of screening times and films.