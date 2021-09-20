8 things to do this week in Edmonton: September 20 to 26

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s the last full week of September; where did the time go! Make the most of it with these eight things to do this week in Edmonton: September 20 to 26.

From a massive rugby tournament to a colourful art exhibit, there’s plenty of things to check out this week.

What: Check out the massively popular Canada Sevens rugby tournament, the first Seven Series event on Canadian soil since March 2020. Grab your friends, family and costumes and cheer on some fine rugby.

When: September 25 and 26

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $99 per person; tickets can be found here.

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool September night.

When: September 25 and 26

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: Experience the enchanting University of Alberta Botanic Gardens at twilight as you and a friend, or significant other, dig into a delicious picnic arrangement put together by the folks at Partake. The event has limited bookings each evening, so be sure to book early for the intimate experience of having the massive garden practically to yourself.

When: September 20 to September 30, 2021, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden, Alberta 60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $125 for two; tickets can be found here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: September 24 to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here.

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way because they leave our city this Sunday. All good things sadly come to an end.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during an autumn day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit ROYGBIV. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too, why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online