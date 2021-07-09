Edmonton to host popular Rugby Sevens tournament this September

Edmonton is slated to play host to the massively popular Canada Sevens rugby tournament this fall.

Rugby Canada says that it’s working to receive final approval to host the tournament at Commonwealth Place in September.

Organizers are working with local government, stakeholders, and partners to receive final approval of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The Canada Sevens tournament would take place on September 25 and 26, just one week after a weekend of action in Vancouver, BC. If permitted, the two tournaments would mark the first Seven Series events on Canadian soil since March 2020.

Alberta is currently in Stage 3 of its Open for Summer Plan and organizers say that a planned stadium set-up would accommodate just over 31,000 fans per day at Commonwealth Stadium.

Janelle Janis, Events Director at Explore Edmonton, adds that the tournament is a remarkable opportunity to prove Edmonton as a premier sporting event destination.

The tournament, which made its debut in Vancouver in 2016, has been one of the city’s most popular annual sporting events, typically drawing up to 70,000 attendees.

Ticket sales for Edmonton are expected to begin on July 22, with additional information and pricing released next week.