17 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: May 27 to 31

We’ve made it to the final week of May, and we can’t believe how fast this month has gone by. Time flies when you’re having fun, though.

From free admission to the Art Gallery of Alberta to the Western Conference Finals and the kickoff to pride month, check out these 17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: The Edmonton Oilers are in the Western Conference Finals, and you can catch Games 3 and 4 against the Dallas Stars this week. Nothing beats that playoff energy inside Rogers Place!

When: Monday, May 27 at 6:30 pm and Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $378 each; find tickets here

What: Fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season! The free Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Monday, May 27 at 6:30 pm and Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton this week! It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

What: Movies on the Square features free outdoor movies in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy pre-movie entertainment before taking in the film. This week, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will play on a huge screen in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When: May 28 at 7 pm

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period to streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Art Gallery of Alberta offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton this Friday for LPW 26! This is one wild and incredible night of live pro wrestling you won’t forget!

When: May 31 at 7 pm

Where: Rec Room South Edmonton — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: $30; get tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: After last year’s success, the Edmonton Drag Festival is back to celebrate the art of drag and 2SLGBTQIA+ artists in Churchill Square! This year will feature a variety of performances, an Indigenous 2-Spirit Powwow ceremony, workshops, panel discussions, and community-building activities.

When: May 31 to June 2

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here