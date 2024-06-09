20 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: June 10 to 14

We’ve made it to another week in Edmonton, and the city is absolutely BUZZING as the Oilers look to become the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup in more than 30 years.

From the finals to festivals and Movies on the Square, check out these 20 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and Game 3 against the Florida Panthers takes place at home this Thursday! (Fair warning, tickets are not cheap.)

When: Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $1,309.80; get them here

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties, open for home and away games, are back in the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park in the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is back in Edmonton, and nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during a Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season. It’s entertaining, plus the tickets, food, and drink prices are all easy on the wallet!

When: Home games on June 10, 11, 12, and 14

Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Movies on the Square features free outdoor movies in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy pre-movie entertainment before taking in the film. This week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will play on a huge screen in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When: Wednesday, June 12 at 7 pm

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Afromusicfest is a celebration of African, Caribbean, and Black music, art, and culture. See live performances, eat delicious and diverse cuisine, check out the market, enjoy dance sessions and workshops, and so much more!

When: June 14 to 16

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period and streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience, set to fill the streets with vibrant colours and cultural delights.

When: Festival runs until July 1

Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue

Cost: Free

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win against the Montreal Alouettes this Friday. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either.

When: Friday, June 14 at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: With summer finally arriving in Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Catch rapper Lloyd Banks this Friday as he hits the stage at Union Hall!

When: Friday, June 14 at 8 pm

Where: Union Hall

Cost: Start at $51.59; get tickets here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free