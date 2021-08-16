10 things to do in Edmonton this week: August 16 to 22
Looking for something fun to do in Edmonton this week? We’ve got you covered, with 10 things to do in Edmonton from August 16 to 22.
From witnessing a couple of gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympic games compete in a triathlon to a drag show from a top contender from Drag Race Canada, here are 10 things to do in Edmonton this week.
The Alberta International Air Show
What: Take in some dazzling displays of civilian and military aircraft at the Alberta International Air Show at Villeneuve Airport. Highlights include the
When: August 21 to 22, 2021
Where: Villeneuve Airport
Cost: $25 to $180, tickets can be purchased here.
2021 Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals
What: Cheer on the world’s best triathletes, including two Tokyo Olympic gold medallists, as they compete at the Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals at Hawrelak Park. It’s a neat thing to do in Edmonton this week, that’s for sure!
When: Saturday, August 21
Where: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton)
Cost: Free, capacity limited in the grandstand area. Can be purchased here.
Alberta Indigenous Games
What: Canada’s largest indigenous multi-sport summer games are back at Rundle Park, with athletes competing in a dozen different sports. In addition to the sporting events, an entertainment stage, BBQ & round dance, and a talent show will be on the grounds.
When: August 12 to 19, 2021
Where: Rundle Park, (2909 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: Free
Abandoned Alberta at the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Located on the second floor of the museum lobby, Abandoned Alberta displays the stunning beauty of old buildings scattered across the province. Enjoy the wonder and curiosity about those who have gone before us and the lives they lived with this exhibit.
When: Now until September
Time: Wednesday to Sunday 10 am to 4 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August day.
When: July 27 until October 16
Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person
Imagine Van Gogh
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 26
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online
Edmonton Fringe Festival
What: Take in some live or online performances during the Edmonton Fringe Festival. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues are putting on live shows, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.
When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021
Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV
Cost: Tickets can be found here.
Drag Race Canada’s BOA at Evolution Wonderlounge
What: Fans of Canada’s Drag Race prepare yourselves, BOA is in town this Friday. Taking the stage at Evolution Wonderlounge, grab your tickets for what will be one heck of a show.
When: August 2o, 2021 at 8:30 pm
Where: Evolution Wonderlounge ( 10220 103 Street NW Edmonton)
Cost: $16.52- $32.04, tickets can be found here.
Zoobrew
What: Enjoy a walk around the zoo and learn about the animals, while sipping on craft beer, spirits or wine. It’s a unique evening at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, get into it!
When: August 20, 2021, at 5 pm to 11 pm
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton)
Cost: $26.35, tickets can be found here.
Edmonton Cemetery Walking Tours – Mount Pleasant
What: Immerse yourself in the historical people that help shaped early day Strathcona and Edmonton during this cemetery tour. Learn about historical people who help build the area, meanings of headstones, markers and immigrants, politicians, activists, historians and even murders.
When: August 22, 2021, at 3 pm to 4:30 pm
Where: Mount Pleasant Cemetery (5420 106 Street, Edmonton)
Cost: $20.11- $27.54, tickets can be found here.