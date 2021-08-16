The world’s best triathletes, including two Tokyo Olympic gold medallists, are gathering in Edmonton this weekend for the World Triathlon Championship Finals.

The World Triathlon Championship Finals will be held in Hawrelak Park on August 21.

Competing in the finals are 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic champions Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway and Flora Duffy of Bermuda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by floraduffy (@floraduffy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristian Blummenfelt (@kristianblu)

The event is free to attend however there’s limited capacity in the grandstand area. To secure the best seats it’s suggested you secure free spectator passes here.

Community events are also being held on Friday, August 20 and Sunday, August 22, in addition to the race on Saturday.

Some protocols are in place for the event to prioritize health and safety during the Championship Finals weekend, including:

Recommending all visitors to the park be fully vaccinated.

Park capacity will be at 15% for adequate distancing

Masks and PPE will be provided for those who would like them

When: Saturday, August 21

Address: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Free, capacity limited in the grandstand are. Can be purchased here.