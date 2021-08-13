These prizes are being awarded at the end of August for the vaccine lottery

As August slips by, there are less than two weeks left to register for a chance to win some wild prizes in Alberta’s Open for Summer Lottery.

Of course, if you are fully vaccinated, you get a shot at winning $1 million, with the winner being drawn at the end of August as well.

But there is a wealth of other prizes to be won at the end of the month, so here is a little refresher of what’s up for grabs:

WestJet prizes:

1 WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.

1 voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network.

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.

3 giveaways of $1,500 WestJet Dollars.

5 giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.

Air Canada prizes:

1 Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.

1 voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network.

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.

3 giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points.

5 giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status.

Rocky Mountaineer/Juniper Hotel package prize:

A two-day rail trip for two between Banff and Vancouver aboard Rocky Mountaineer’s GoldLeaf coach and an overnight stay at the Juniper Hotel in Banff. The GoldLeaf coach has fully domed windows that offer unparalleled panoramic views, and spacious, fully reclining seats. The journey includes interactive and captivating storytelling and personalized service from the Rocky Mountaineer onboard hosts, along with hot gourmet breakfast and lunch served in the elegant GoldLeaf dining room, as well as complimentary alcoholic beverages and snacks throughout the train journey. The rail journey includes one overnight hotel stay (shared accommodation) and transfers at the end of day one in Kamloops. The Juniper package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe valley room with a walkout patio and panoramic mountain views, along with breakfast for two the next morning. The Juniper Bistro boasts handcrafted, seasonal Canadian cuisine as well as Banff’s best views and an award-winning patio.

The rail journey can be taken in either direction, eastbound or westbound. Winners would be responsible for travelling to their embarkation point.

To be eligible, you must be an Alberta resident who is 18+ and have:

registered for the Open for Summer Lottery by 11:59 pm on August 24

received first and second doses of an eligible COVID-19 vaccine

met all other conditions outlined in the contest rules

If you haven’t registered for the lottery yet, you can do it here.

In July, the province also announced a separate lottery, the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.