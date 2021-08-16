Popular Calgary-based breakfast restaurant, The Bro’Kin Yolk, is expanding north and will be opening its first-ever Edmonton location.

The morning meal destination will be opening a brand new location at 1641 102 Street NW Edmonton, right by IKEA.

An opening date has yet to be set, however, this past weekend the restaurant expressed its excitement on its arrival in Edmonton on Instagram, saying “We are VERY close to getting this place up and running for you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bro’Kin Yolk (@brokinyolk)

This outpost will be The Bro’Kin Yolk’s fourth location in Alberta. The brand currently operates three restaurants in Calgary.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

The Bro’Kin Yolk

Address: 1641 102 Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram