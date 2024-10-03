22 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: October 4 to 6

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy a walk through the river valley, which is filled to the brim with stunning fall colours.

From the Canadian Finals Rodeo to football and all of our favourite spooky events, check out these 22 incredible things to do in YEG this weekend.

What: Get your boots up and head downtown this weekend for the 50th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo at Rogers Place!

When: October 2 to 5

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $48.80; get tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: October 5 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from now until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s a must-do Halloween activity in Edmonton.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month!

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 26 to October 5

Cost: Varies

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield this weekend. The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates until November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: Until November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: A Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $15.75; registration is required

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a warm fall afternoon.

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Shrek 2 will be the big-screen bargain. The full screening times and list of films are available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, October 5

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: With the weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this autumn.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this autumn! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.

When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm until October 12

Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges. It’s the perfect thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission