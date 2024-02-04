10 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: February 5 to 9
Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is ahead of us, and there are a ton of fantastic things going on around YEG.
From lacing up at the Silver Skate Festival to a delicious dining week, check out these 10 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week.
Feed the Soul Dining Week
What: Feed the Soul Dining Week, which runs from February 2 to 11, is a citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.
When: February 2 to 11
Where: Various participating restaurants
Check out some prehistoric species
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Silver Skate Festival
What: Kicking off this Friday, the Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food and recreation in Edmonton. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!
When: February 9 to 19
Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park
Cost: Free
Chocolate-Tasting Experience – Delavoye Chocolate Maker Boutique Factory
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker, newly opened, is now offering chocolate-tasting experiences in their 124th Street boutique factory. You will have the chance to indulge in the world of bean-to-bar chocolate and discover the different origins, flavour notes, and techniques used to create their single-origin chocolate. You will leave with a refined palate for chocolate and knowledge that will make this event an unforgettable experience.
When: On Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm and Fridays from 8 to 9 pm, January 17 to February 9
Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit #105, 10639 124th Street
Cost: $65 per person
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is always a good time, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few city locations!
Where: Various locations
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.
When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Go tobogganing
What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter, and there’s finally snow on the ground! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.
Hit up a cozy cafe
What: Spend a quiet evening indoors and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious. It’ll warm you from the inside and out!