15 incredible things to do in Edmonton this September

Summer has officially come to an end in Edmonton, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of incredible things to see and do.

From all of the festivals and parties celebrating food, music, culture, and the outdoors, to sports and the onset of spooky season, check out these incredible things to see and do in Edmonton this September:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Mural Festival (@edmontonmuralfest)

What: Celebrate Edmonton’s mural culture with a massive party taking over Alex Decoteau Park this month! This party is totally free to attend with registration. Witness a live mural being painted, go on a tour of nearby murals, and take in some fantastic live music from local Edmonton artists! Plus, with beer gardens on site, could it get any better?

When: September 9 from 3 to 8 pm

Where: Alex Decoteau Park — 10230 105th Street NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktails and Jerk Festival (@cocktailsnjerk)

What: This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $15, buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILDNorth (@wildnorthab)



What: WILDNorth is hosting the Edmonton Wildlife Festival, and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate our wild neighbours and support an organization that rescues, treats, and releases injured and orphaned wildlife in northern Alberta. It’s free to attend, and donations are encouraged for some of the activities.

When: Saturday, September 9

Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Change Super Friendly (@seachangesuperfriendly)

What: Get ready to rock out at the Sea Change Super Friendly Fest, an annual punk rock music festival organized by the craft brewery. This year’s incredible festival lineup includes PUP and Face to Face as headliners, plus a whole host of local and Calgary-based bands, including Chixdiggit, Real Sickies, Wares, and more.

When: September 9, doors at noon

Where: Midway Music Hall

Price: $80 general admission; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathearn Art Walk (@strathearnartwalk)

What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through so much local art.

Where: Along Strathearn Drive

When: September 9 and 10 from 12 to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDMONTON EXPO (@edmontonexpoofficial)

What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Cristina Ricci and Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, among others.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: September 15-17

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $28; get them here

You might also like: The Edmonton Wildlife Festival is back with a special ambassador this year

Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in September

HUGE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins opening soon in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMBFest: Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival (@embfest)

What: Spend any amount of time in the river valley, and you’ll find out quickly that Edmonton has a large mountain biking community. At the Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival, you can check out everything this community has to offer, including group rides, races, arts/live entertainment, bike events, shopping, and more.

Where: Various locations

When: September 8-10

What: Free outdoor movies are taking place in locations around Edmonton this September, including Matilda and Dazed and Confused being shown on the big screen. Grab a chair and a bite to eat, and enjoy one of these free outdoor movies this September.

Where: Downtown Edmonton

When: Various dates in September

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Pro Rodeo (@yegrodeo)

What: The best rodeo stock and athletes are back in Edmonton, competing for a qualifying spot at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Get ready for two days of heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat action.

When: September 29 and 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Price: Start at $48.57; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: The final three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and they are all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 1 and 8 at Battista’s Calzone, September 15 at Downtown Auto

Where: Battista’s Calzone (September 1 and 8) and Downtown Auto (September 15)

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathcona County (@strathcocounty)

What: Savour Strathcona is an annual celebration of local food and art in Strathcona County, and it’s free to check out. The event features local independent restaurants and food trucks with sample sizes of their wares available for purchase. The festival will also have an art market and live music to enjoy.

Where: Strathcona County Community Centre — 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

When: Sunday, September 10 from 3 to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Intl Film Festival (@edmfilmfest)

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’or 2023 “Winner Anatomy of a Fall” to Michel Gondry’s “The Book of Solutions” and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years: “CLOSE TO YOU.”

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 21 to October 1

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: The Edmonton Elks finally broke the curse and won a game at home, and they play twice this month at Commonwealth Stadium. Cheer on the Elks this September as they take on the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: August 27 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $21; tickets here

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this month at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here