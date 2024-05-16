17 fantastic things to do this long weekend in Edmonton: May 17 to 20

We’ve finally reached the May long weekend, and we are so excited to get outdoors and celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer.

From camping and gardening to even more Oilers’ playoff action and the return of all our favourite summer attractions, check out these 17 incredible things to do in Edmonton this May long weekend.

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season this Saturday. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Opens Saturday, May 18 at 10 am

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Catch R&B legend Ashanti this Friday as she takes the stage at the River Cree Resort & Casino!

When: Friday, May 17 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Start at $110.60; get tickets here

What: Garden season has finally arrived, and boy, are we excited. Planting native species in your garden is a fantastic way to enhance your yard’s biodiversity and the environment overall. Bees love them, and they’re extremely simple to maintain because they are already primed for our climate. We have curated a list of native plant species that would be a great addition to your garden this season.

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Opens for the season on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to game six of the second round in the NHL playoffs, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Saturday, May 18 (Time TBD)

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Catch the Oilers’ in Game 6 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks. Nothing beats that playoff energy inside Rogers Place!

When: Saturday, May 18 (Time TBD)

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Find tickets here

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Migration will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, May 18

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Get your camping gear ready because the great outdoors is calling your name, and there are plenty of bucket-list spots in Alberta to answer that call just in time for the May Long weekend. Check out our roundup of 10 bucket-list places you should consider snagging a spot at to enjoy your long weekend.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton this May Long weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission