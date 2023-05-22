10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 22 to 26
The month of May is finally coming to an end, and we are so excited to leap into the summer season.
Here are ten of the best things happening in Edmonton this week, from street car parties to festivals celebrating Ukrainian culture and whimsical art displays:
Check out Downtown Spark
What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.
Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)
When: May 25 to June 4
Cost: Free
Ufest Ukrainian Festival
What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.
Where: Borden Park
When: May 26 & 27
Cost: Free
The Halluci Nation and F**ked Up at Union Hall
What: Canadian hardcore punk band F**cked Up and electronic music group The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) are coming together at Union Hall for what’s guaranteed to be an exciting, high-energy event. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this one!
When: May 25
Where: Union Hall
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Start at $41.55; get them here
Love Pro Wrestling
What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its fifth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.
When: May 26 at 7 pm
Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW
Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: Free from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday or $14; purchase online
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Bike/Hike through the river valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a gorgeous summer afternoon.
Check out Edmonton’s public art
What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!
Grab a flight at a local brewery
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!