10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 22 to 26

The month of May is finally coming to an end, and we are so excited to leap into the summer season.

Here are ten of the best things happening in Edmonton this week, from street car parties to festivals celebrating Ukrainian culture and whimsical art displays:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

When: May 25 to June 4

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Ukrainian Festival (@ufestyeg)

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

Where: Borden Park

When: May 26 & 27

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheHalluciNation (@thehallucination)

What: Canadian hardcore punk band F**cked Up and electronic music group The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) are coming together at Union Hall for what’s guaranteed to be an exciting, high-energy event. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this one!

When: May 25

Where: Union Hall

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $41.55; get them here

You might also like: Canadian schools suggest bringing ice packs for 30-degree classrooms

7 most romantic places to kiss in Edmonton

Dave's Hot Chicken continues to eye expansion across Canada

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its fifth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: May 26 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Price: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: Free from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday or $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a gorgeous summer afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Alberta (@travelalberta)

What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!