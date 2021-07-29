5 most romantic places to kiss in Edmonton

Are you and your significant other not afraid of a little PDA? Well, pucker up. We searched and discovered the best romantic places to kiss in Edmonton.

If you are a little too shy, there are a few spots where you can find a relatively quiet location to still have some PDA, just on a less high-profile scale. So grab that chapstick, let’s get to kissing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

Towering over the North Saskatchewan River, a little makeout session late at night when the bridge is lit up is kinda romantic and beautiful, right? If you are looking for a little more privacy but want to stick around the bridge, head to the path underneath the bridge by Kinsmen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legislative Assembly of AB (@legassemblyofab)

The Alberta Legislature is a good place to exchange a few kisses with that special someone. Go during an off time or late in the evening, and it can almost feel a little abandoned. With its large water fountains and greenery, it’s a scenic, lovely spot. It’s a top-tier public place to kiss in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

The bridge itself and the surrounding grassy areas is a prime location to snuggle up beside someone, admire the city, and share a kiss. So grab a blanket and pack some snacks and have a little romantic picnic, or take a stroll along the bridge and share a smooch along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Whyte (@oldstrathcona)

Old Strathcona is rich with perfect spots for a public kiss. With lots of murals and street art to inspire, alongside plenty of benches, seating and some grassy areas to relax on, go ahead and plant a peck right on someone’s lips. Who hasn’t shared a kiss on Whyte Avenue after a night out? It’s low-key PDA central for Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

The Muttart Conservatory and its surrounding area is perfect for some PDA. Settle on a quiet grassy area and just make out, and take in the beautiful city skyline when you are all done. Kissing in the conservatory itself, surrounded by different desert or rainforest plants, is cool too.