9 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: June 5 to 9

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous week here in Edmonton and all of that rain we’ve been having is making things look extra pretty.

Whether you’re searching for the next big thing in Edmonton’s art scene or just want to relax on the patio, check out our roundup of the best things to do this week.

What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 11 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.

Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street

When: June 1 to 11

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: The Halal Ribfest, a massive halal food tour happening across North America, has a planned stop in Edmonton this weekend. The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: June 9 to 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free admission

What: Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will be in Edmonton from June 8 to 11. The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors. There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated entirely on renewable energy.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 8 to 11

Cost: Free admission and $79.10 for a single day all-day ride pass

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. From Flirty Bird to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants opening in June.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here

Cost: Varies