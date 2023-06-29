17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: June 30 to July 3

The Canada Day long weekend is just around the corner, and there are tons of activities happening around the city to keep you busy.

From hikes through the river valley to a whole ton of holiday festivities, here are 17 incredible things to check out in Edmonton this weekend:

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its sixth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: June 30 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28

What: For 33 years, the Mill Woods Presidents’ Council has hosted the MASSIVE Mill Woods Canada Day celebration, which sees more than 50,000 people gather in Mill Woods Park to enjoy a day celebrating the country. This all-day party will offer children’s activities, food trucks, an artisan fair, beer gardens, mainstage entertainment, and fireworks to end the night.

Where: Mill Woods Sports Park — 2730 66th Street

When: July 1 from 2 to 11 pm

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Dora and the Lost City of Gold will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

What: To mark Canada’s Confederation, the City of Edmonton will host its annual fireworks display over the North Saskatchewan River in the evening on July 1. The City does a pretty excellent job with the annual display, and there are a few viewing locations for those checking them out this year.

Where: Central River Valley. Best viewing spots: Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill, River Valley Road Trail, Victoria Park and Ezio Faraone Park (west entrance to High Level Bridge on 109th Street North)

Time: July 1 at 11 pm

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: The first of the Alberta Avenue Night Markets takes place June 30, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: June 30 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Alberta Avenue Community League — 9210 118th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Get a beer bat, a hotdog, and a pickle on a stick, it’s a total blast!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from June 30 to July 2

Cost: Get tickets here

What: What better way to celebrate Canada than at one of our national parks? Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Spend Canada Day at the Legislature, where there will be free entertainment and activities for people of all ages. A variety of food trucks and stands will be available while you check out the Legislature Open House, Alberta Family Fun Zone, in addition to tons of live music.

Where: Alberta Legislature

When: July 1 from noon to 5 pm

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: A massive Canada Day celebration is once again taking over the ICE District this July, and it’s all free to enjoy. There will be tons to check out, with the Fan Park at the ICE District offering up drop-in basketball, pickleball, and street hockey, as well as snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Over at ICE District Plaza, you’ll find music, games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting, performers for kids of all ages, the city’s best food trucks, non-alcoholic refreshments and adult beverages. This year’s celebration is being headlined by Canadian country music star Tim Hicks and also features Nice Horse and Taylor-Rae.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District and ICE District Plaza

When: July 1 from 2 to 10 pm

Cost: Free

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: There will be tons to do and take in at this Canada Day event, taking place at the Edmonton Chinatown Multi-Cultural Centre. Hear stories of Edmonton Chinese History, check out vendors and crafts, and take in some incredible performances. Plus, the event will offer tours of Heritage Chinatown.

Where: 9540 102nd Avenue

When: July 1 from noon to 7 pm