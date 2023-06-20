A huge Canada Day party is happening at the ICE District and it's FREE

A massive Canada Day celebration is once again taking over the ICE District this July, and it’s all free to enjoy.

For the second year in a row, OEG Sports & Entertainment will be hosting a Canada Day party. This year’s celebration is being headlined by Canadian country music star Tim Hicks and also features Nice Horse and Taylor-Rae.

There will be tons to check out, with the Fan Park at the ICE District offering up drop-in basketball, pickleball, and street hockey as well as snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments.

You might also like: Commuting next winter may be more tricky thanks to City snow removal

This bridge could become an iconic new piece of Edmonton's cityscape (RENDERINGS)

Campers robbed at gunpoint while on grad trip northwest of Edmonton

Over at ICE District Plaza, you’ll be able to find music, games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting, performers for kids of all ages, the city’s best food trucks, non-alcoholic refreshments and adult beverages.

When it comes to tunes, Tim Hicks, Nice Horse, and Taylor-Rae are set to perform on the main stage in ICE District Plaza, starting at 5 pm.

The Canada Day fun will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 10, with enough time for people to take in the firework display over the central River Valley at 11.

Admission to the Canada Day celebrations in ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District will be free of charge and will not require tickets.