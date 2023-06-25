10 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: June 26 to 30
We have finally made it to the end of June, and boy is time ever flying by.
From concerts to markets to waterslides, check out 10 of the best things to do in Edmonton this week:
Blink-182 at Rogers Place
What: Keep your head still, my little windmill! It’s finally here: after a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 reunited for an album and world tour, and they’ll be in Edmonton later this week!
When: June 29
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $71.40 each; get them here
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: June 29
Love Pro Wrestling
What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its sixth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.
When: June 30 at 7 pm
Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW
Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; find the events calendar here
Cost: Varies
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
What: The first of the Alberta Avenue Night Markets takes place June 30, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
When: June 30 from 6 to 10 pm
Where: Alberta Avenue Community League — 9210 118th Avenue
Cost: Free
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: Two brand-new waterslides are now open at the waterpark! It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Hit up the dog park
What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with weather like this, what better time than this week to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Get a beer bat, a hotdog, and a pickle on a stick, it’s a total blast!
Where: Re/Max Field
When: Home games every day from June 27 to 30
Cost: Get tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission