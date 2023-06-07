Massive new waterslides at West Edmonton Mall set to open this month

Get ready, Edmonton! You’ll soon be able to check out two massive new waterslides at West Edmonton Mall this month.

The new slides were announced earlier this year and according to the mall’s website, it will be opening sometime this month.

“These bucket list-worthy slides will be 50 ft tall and 450 ft long, featuring winding corners and transparent and colour-changing sections,” the World Waterpark section of the mall’s website stated.

The new waterslides will be in addition to the 17 waterslides and play features visitors can hit up.

While we patiently await our chance to slip and slide down this sucker, check out our interview with a YouTuber that profiles everything about West Edmonton Mall and its storied history.