12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 23 to 25

After all that rain, it sure is nice to see the sun again.

From food festivals to outdoor museums, check out 12 of the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: This one-day event is a chance for the plant-based community to gather and celebrate vegan food, products, and lifestyle.

When: June 24 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Borden Park

What: Football season is back and the Edmonton Elks are looking to win a home game at Commonwealth Stadium this month. This Sunday, the Elks will be looking for a win against the Toronto Argonauts. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: June 25

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Get your rave gear ready because Bomfest is back and better than ever! Headliners include Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Timmy Trumpet, Kayzo, Tchami, and more.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 23 to 24

Cost: $219.80 general admission; tickets here

What: The Alberta Circus Arts Festival takes over Edmonton’s French Quarter for four days. Enjoy a range of contemporary circus performances, as well as free activities for everyone. From cutting-edge performances to inspirational stories, dancing, and flying, you will be dazzled by everything this festival has to offer.

Where: La Cite Francophone (8627 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury)

When: June 22 to 25

Cost: Free and ticketed events; check it out here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Cost: Varies

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Mummies will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: June 24

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

When: June 15 to 24

Cost: Varies; get them here

Nickelback, one of the top-selling acts of all time and a product of Hanna, Alberta, will be making a tour stop at Rogers Place later this month in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. This will be a fun time! We all know you sing along to “Rockstar” in the car alone when no one’s watching!

When: June 24

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $238 each; get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission