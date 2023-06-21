Four more trails close as North Saskatchewan River water levels rise

Edmontonians are being asked to continue to use “extreme caution” due to high water levels on the North Saskatchewan River and its tributaries.

The City says the river, including shorelines and trails directly near the river, may be unsafe due to continuous rain.

“Edmontonians may expect high water levels and increased current flow in the coming days. This may cause some flooding in areas running along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways.”

Last week, the Mill Creek Ravine trail system north of 76th Avenue to Connors Road was closed due to high water levels.

Trails that closed this morning include:

Capilano – Gold Bar Trail

Highlands – Dawson Trail

River Loop Trail (Fort Edmonton)

Emily Murphy – Kinsmen Trail

As of 4 pm yesterday, the river level was at 5.2 metres. Low-lying trails close at six metres, the City explained.

Edmontonians are reminded to:

Stay out of the water.

Stay away from low-lying areas along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways until the water recedes and any necessary cleanup can occur.

Obey all trail closure signage.

Refrain from allowing pets near the river and creeks during this time.

Keep watercrafts off the river due to fast-moving water, strong currents, and debris in the water.

Other low-lying trails may be closed on short notice, so the City recommends checking the City of Edmonton’s trail closures map before exploring the river valley.