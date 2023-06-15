13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 16 to 18
It’s looking like a busy weekend here in the city, and we’re thankful to finally be seeing so much rain.
From Father’s Day to all kinds of incredible festivals, check out our list of the best things to do in the city this weekend.
Edmonton Filipino Fiesta
What: Immerse yourself in the vibrant and lively Filipino culture at the Edmonton Filipino Fiesta. Enjoy a weekend filled with entertainment, arts, crafts, and food, showcasing the best of Philippine traditions. This is a great way to spend quality time with family while experiencing the rich heritage of the Philippines.
When: All day June 17 and 18
Where: Borden Park
Cost: Free
Spend some time with your dad
What: Father’s Day is this Sunday; why not treat your dad to a little quality time this year? From car shows to festivals, check out our roundup of some of the best things to do with your dad on Father’s Day here.
Soundtrack Music Festival
What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.
Where: Kinsmen Park
When: June 16 to 17
Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 adult admission
Father’s Day Car Show
What: Billed as one of Edmonton’s largest free Father’s Day events, the annual Father’s Day Show and Shine at Celebration Church is one you won’t want to miss out on. Wander the grounds and marvel at all of the incredible vehicles, from classic cars to modern and electric ones.
Where: Celebration Chuch (7215 Argyll Road)
When: All day on June 18
Cost: Free
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year are bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here
Cost: Varies
Rock the District
What: Rock the District is a classic rock festival that will feature a ton of legendary acts such as Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, and Helix. It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” and “You Could Have Been a Lady,” just to name a few.
When: June 16 to 18
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
Tickets: $245 for a three-day festival pass and single-day passes for $86.35. Get them here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
Improvaganza
What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.
Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue
When: June 15 to 24
Cost: Varies; get them here
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Catch them in action this weekend as they take on Naniamo!
Where: Re/Max Field
When: Home games every day from June 13 to 18
Cost: Get tickets here
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.