13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 16 to 18

It’s looking like a busy weekend here in the city, and we’re thankful to finally be seeing so much rain.

From Father’s Day to all kinds of incredible festivals, check out our list of the best things to do in the city this weekend.

What: Immerse yourself in the vibrant and lively Filipino culture at the Edmonton Filipino Fiesta. Enjoy a weekend filled with entertainment, arts, crafts, and food, showcasing the best of Philippine traditions. This is a great way to spend quality time with family while experiencing the rich heritage of the Philippines.

When: All day June 17 and 18

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: Father’s Day is this Sunday; why not treat your dad to a little quality time this year? From car shows to festivals, check out our roundup of some of the best things to do with your dad on Father’s Day here.

What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: June 16 to 17

Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: Billed as one of Edmonton’s largest free Father’s Day events, the annual Father’s Day Show and Shine at Celebration Church is one you won’t want to miss out on. Wander the grounds and marvel at all of the incredible vehicles, from classic cars to modern and electric ones.

Where: Celebration Chuch (7215 Argyll Road)

When: All day on June 18

Cost: Free

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year are bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here

Cost: Varies

What: Rock the District is a classic rock festival that will feature a ton of legendary acts such as Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, and Helix. It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” and “You Could Have Been a Lady,” just to name a few.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: $245 for a three-day festival pass and single-day passes for $86.35. Get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

When: June 15 to 24

Cost: Varies; get them here

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Catch them in action this weekend as they take on Naniamo!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from June 13 to 18

Cost: Get tickets here

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.