10 awesome things to do with your dad on Father's Day in Edmonton

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, so why not treat your dad to a little quality time this year?

From car shows to concerts, check out all of the fantastic things to do with your dad on Father’s Day (June 18) this year.

What: Billed as one of Edmonton’s largest free Father’s Day events, the annual Father’s Day Show and Shine at Celebration Church is one you won’t want to miss out on. Wander the grounds and marvel at all of the incredible vehicles, from classic cars to modern and electric ones.

Where: Celebration Chuch (7215 Argyll Road)

When: All day on June 18

Cost: Free

What: Why not take Dad for a trip to learn a little history? Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Treat Dad to a Sunday afternoon ball game! Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

Where: Re/Max Field

When: June 18 at 1:05 pm

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Rock the District, Edmonton’s classic rock festival will feature a ton of legendary acts such as Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, and Helix. It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” and “You Could Have Been a Lady,” just to name a few.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: $245 for a three-day festival pass and single-day passes for $86.35. Get them here

What: Celebrate Father’s Day by immersing yourself in the vibrant and lively Filipino culture at the Edmonton Filipino Fiesta. Enjoy three days filled with entertainment, arts, crafts, and food, showcasing the best of Philippine traditions. This is a great way to spend quality time with family while also experiencing the rich heritage of the Philippines.

When: All day June 17 and 18

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s a fantastic place to check out with your Dad this Father’s Day. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: You can never go wrong with a Father’s Day brunch. Edmonton is filled with incredible spots for Eggs Benny, omelettes, breakfast poutine, and more, and lots of those eateries are located right in the heart of the city. Check out our roundup of Edmonton’s best brunch spots you need to try at least once.

What: You’re in luck if your dad is a beer enthusiast. Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a gorgeous summer afternoon with your Dad.

What: Your dad will love a Sunday afternoon on the river. For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: If your dad’s into history, he’ll get a kick out of the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here