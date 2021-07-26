6 things to do in Edmonton this week: July 26 to August 1

It’s a fresh new week, so why not head out to some events going on in Edmonton for the week of July 26 to August 1.

Here are six events to check out in Edmonton from July 26 to August 1.

What: The largest outdoor food festival in Canada is back, as Taste of Edmonton takes over Churchill Square. Try the best dishes and treats from more than 50 restaurants and vendors in Edmonton.

When: July 22 until August 1

Time: July 22 to 31, 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. August 1, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person.

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time, the Edmonton Corn Maze is back for the season on Tuesday, July 27. The maze’s structure is revamped for the season too, so get out there and enjoy it.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person.

What: Celebrating Edmonton’s vast and vibrant communities, the Edmonton Heritage Festival displays each communities cultures through their history, song, food and dance.

When: July 31 until August 2

Time: 9 am to 8 pm

Where: Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free, but capacity limited. Purchase tickets online

What: Rides, games, food and entertainment, the Summer Fun Midway is a treat for all ages. This outdoor experience is bringing your favourite rides, like the Polar Express and the Zipper.

When: July 23 to August 1

Time: Weekdays starting at 1 pm, Saturdays & Sundays starting at 12 pm

Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $0-$38, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 5

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online