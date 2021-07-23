Best one-of-a-kind shops in Edmonton to check out at least once
Ready to get your shop on, and find some eclectic, unique items along the way? Look no further, we have carted up the best one-of-a-kind shops in Edmonton.
So get ready to head out and maybe thrift an old vintage item, a one-of-a-kind poster or shirt.
Hideout Distro
The Hideout Distro stresses it’s committment to supporting local artists and creatives, and its wealth of neat and unique products are a testament to that. With one-of-a-kind shirt designs to neat hand crafted crockery, you are bound to find something that suits your taste as you wander through the store.
Address: 12407 108 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-249-8303
The Prints and the Paper
The Prints and the Paper offers one-of-a-kind prints and designs, from posters, books, cards and other cool things. They aim to personalize things just for you, from a special Valentine’s Day card to a Christopher Walken pillow. It’s a store for those who are looking for a creative, individualistic item that will have your friends and family asking where the heck you got an item from because it’s so, so neat.
Address: 10725 124 Street Edmonton
Phone: 780-453-2945
Junque Cellar
Located on Whyte Avenue, the Junque Cellar has a dizzying amount of cool, neat and vintage pieces to pick through. You want 60’s style sunglasses? They got them. Old and new vinyl records? Yup. Books, shoes, clothes, antiques this spot has it all.
Address: 10442 82 Avenue NW Bsmt, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-9963
Little Plant Shop
Who doesn’t love lush, gorgeous plants? The Little Plant Shop was established nearly a decade ago, and has been providing Edmontonians with exotic plants, locally made wares and botanically inspired decor.
Address: 8116 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton
Phone: 780-399-7817
Be-a-Bella
Filled with a strong selection of friendly, fun décor items and candy, Be-a-Bella is a go to when you are in the search for the perfect gift for a friend, or a neat and thoughtful present for Mother’s and Father’s Day.
Address: 6510 112 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 587-521-8085
Old Strathcona Antique Mall
It’s the grand daddy of antique stores in Edmonton. The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has two massive floors of antiques you can sift through, fit for all interests. There is furniture, jewelry, sports memorabilia, coins, vintage games, clothes you name it it is there. Be prepared to spend at least an hour or two just wandering the aisles and finding that special something to take home.
Address: 10323 78 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-0398