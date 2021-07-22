Best rooftop patios in Edmonton to check out this season

Sunshine, food, drinks and friends on an awesome rooftop patio. What can top it?

Luckily for Edmontonians there are a number of spacious, beautiful rooftop patios to check out right now.

Here’s our top three.

Offering a bird’s-eye view around Whyte Avenue, Spotlight Cabaret’s rooftop patio is open Monday to Thursday from 12 pm to 2 am and Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 2 am, and if you are in the mood for a rooftop patio brunch this is your place to be, with it serving delicious dishes from 11 am to 2 pm.

Address: 8217 104th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-0202

Soak up the sunshine on this welcoming patio at CRAFT Beer Market in the downtown core, with fresh renovations bringing high tables and comfy seating. Fetch yourself a pint and enjoy the comfort-driven pub grub they dish up at this joint.

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-424-2337

Nestled in Windermere, this Canadian Brewhouse location is gaining a reputation for its large rooftop patio. You’ll be sure to get a spot because of how spacious it is. You can be seated Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 am, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am. Children are allowed until 8 pm.

Address: 6093 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-9500

