Best rooftop patios in Edmonton to check out this season
Sunshine, food, drinks and friends on an awesome rooftop patio. What can top it?
Luckily for Edmontonians there are a number of spacious, beautiful rooftop patios to check out right now.
Here’s our top three.
Spotlight Cabaret
Offering a bird’s-eye view around Whyte Avenue, Spotlight Cabaret’s rooftop patio is open Monday to Thursday from 12 pm to 2 am and Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 2 am, and if you are in the mood for a rooftop patio brunch this is your place to be, with it serving delicious dishes from 11 am to 2 pm.
Address: 8217 104th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-0202
CRAFT Beer Market Edmonton
Soak up the sunshine on this welcoming patio at CRAFT Beer Market in the downtown core, with fresh renovations bringing high tables and comfy seating. Fetch yourself a pint and enjoy the comfort-driven pub grub they dish up at this joint.
Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-424-2337
The Canadian Brewhouse (Windermere)
Nestled in Windermere, this Canadian Brewhouse location is gaining a reputation for its large rooftop patio. You’ll be sure to get a spot because of how spacious it is. You can be seated Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 am, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am. Children are allowed until 8 pm.
Address: 6093 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-9500