15 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: July 10 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s looking like a fantastic week here in Edmonton, and what better way to enjoy it than by getting out and enjoying the vast number of markets, events and festivals happening around town?

From concerts to Lego displays to festivals and beyond, here are 15 incredible things to check out in Edmonton this week:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton StreetFest (@edmontonstreetfest)

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 (@dfa1979)

What: Juno-winning rock duo Death From Above 1979 will be making a stop in Edmonton at The Starlite Room later this week.

When: July 12 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Tickets: Start at $45.38; get them here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Stingers Basketball (@edmontonstingers)

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them in action this week. The Edmonton Stingers play the Saskatchewan Rattlers this Thursday evening. Cheer them on while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 13 at 7:30 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alley Kat Brewing Co. (@alleykatbeer)

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@officialtlc)

What: TLC and Shaggy are bringing their Hot Summer Nights tour to the Edmonton Expo Centre on July 13. This will be an incredible evening of singing and dancing to your favourite hits with these mainstays of the hip-hop industry.

When: July 13 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Tickets: Start at $59.90; get them here

What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as various related activities such as gaming, costume contests, and more.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

When: July 14 to 16

Tickets: Start at $35 for single-day admission; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorscf)

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park later this week, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: July 14 and 16

Tickets: Start at $79; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: The Edmonton Elks are looking to break the curse and win a home game at Commonwealth Stadium against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats later this week. It’s a super fun time — plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: June 11 at 4 pm

Cost: Get tickets here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Works Art & Design Festival (@theworksfest)

What: A festival celebrating art and design, The Works Art & Design Festival is partnering with StreetFest to provide one massive party downtown with a variety of performers, visual art, shenanigans, music, food, and fun.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: July 7 to 16

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: The second Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place July 14, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: July 14 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Downtown Auto — 11765 95th Street

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Dettling (@mattdett)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter