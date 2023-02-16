9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: February 17 to 20

We have finally made it to the first long weekend of the new year, and it feels great.

Even better is the number of things to do in Edmonton this weekend. We already have your Family Day Monday plans covered here, but if you’re looking to fill the rest of your calendar, here are nine awesome things to do in the city.

What: It will be an exciting weekend at the Alberta Esports Expo. A ton of video game tournaments are happening, including Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, and League of Legends. You’ll also find plenty of panels, exhibitors, and everything else a gamer could want.

When: February 18 to 19

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Cost: Free; reserve an admission pass here

What: Cheer on the Oilers this Friday as they face off against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place. Friday’s game will be extra special as the winner of a multi-day Mega 50/50 raffle in support of the Ben Stelter Fund will be announced. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: February 17

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $174.24; tickets can be found here

What: There is no better way to start your Saturday morning than at the Old Strathcona Farmers Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market (10310 83rd Avenue NW)

When: Open Saturday’s 8 am to 3 pm

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this weekend.

When: Now until February 20

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Our own personal ski hill right in our backyard. While it isn’t exactly the Rockies, Rabbit Hill Ski Resort is the biggest ski hill in the Edmonton Region, located on the city’s south end, and is an excellent spot for people of all skill levels. So grab some friends and hit the slopes!

Where: Rabbit Hill Snow Resort (20715 57th Avenue SW)

Cost: $49 for a full-day lift ticket

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries YEG has to offer and enjoy some flights and good eats this weekend. Expand that palate!

Where: Various locations

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online