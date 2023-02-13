9 awesome things happening on Family Day this year in Edmonton

It’s shaping up to be a fun and event-filled Family Day in Edmonton.

From wicked winter festivals to free admission at museums and historic sites, here’s nine fantastic things to do on the first long weekend of 2023.

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this Family Day long weekend.

When: Now until February 20

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

What: February 19 is World Whale Day and in honour of the day, Telus World of Science will have a whole host of ocean-themed activities and displays all weekend for you to check out. It’s a guaranteed whale of a time!

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142 Street NW, Edmonton

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $23.95 admission

What: Take advantage of free Family Day admission at the Royal Alberta Museum! Marvel at its vast collections. From archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

When: Open from 10 am to 4 pm on February 20

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy a free visit to Alexander Cameron Rutherford’s former residence on Family Day. Discover the history of the Rutherford family and Alberta’s first premier by going on a guided tour of the Rutherford House grounds. Play games of the past with the costumed interpreters, try a treat prepared in the historic kitchen or make an old-fashioned craft.

Where: Rutherford House — 11153 Saskatchewan Drive NW, Edmonton

When: Open noon to 4 pm on Family Day

What: There’s no shortage of things to do at WEM, and best of all, it’s open all day on Family Day. It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Swimming isn’t your thing? Check out some of the brand-new rides at Galaxyland.

When: Open 10 am to 6 pm on Family Day

What: As a winter city, we are so spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us and the Family Day forecast looks perfect for an afternoon at the outdoor rink. We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your friends to bundle up and glide around here.

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona ends on Family Day. More businesses than ever are taking part this year (even a couple for your pets!) with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 4 to 20

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona

What: The Muttart Conservatory is open on Family Day! Right now, a huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

When: Open from 10 am to 5 pm

What: Get in your vehicle and take a short drive east of Edmonton to visit Elk Island National Park. There you will find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees, and the odd bison sighting. It’s a neat place! How lucky are we to have a national park so close to the city? Get your nature on and do a hike or two with the family.

When: Open 24/7