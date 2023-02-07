Oilers launch potential record-breaking 50/50 raffle in honour of Ben Stelter

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to put up a big win in memory of Ben Stelter.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) and Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation are putting together a multi-day Mega 50/50 raffle in support of the Ben Stelter Fund. The raffle opened at 9 am on February 7 and will run through February 17 in what could be a record-setting pot.

Stelter captured the hearts of players and fans alike last season before passing away at age six last summer after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer.

“It was a tragic situation and something that you can’t really wrap your head around,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said in a release. “He was such a good little guy with such a big heart. You never want to see a family, and especially a kid, go through something like that so any joy that we were able to bring him was always worth it. Together we can keep Ben’s spirit alive, and all fight this awful disease together.”

In addition to the 50/50 draw, Oilers players will wear helmet decals and warmup jerseys with the “Stelter” name bar and special patch on February 17 against the New York Rangers. The jerseys and other game-used equipment — including from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — will be auctioned with proceeds supporting the Ben Stelter Fund.

“Stelter 22” jerseys will also be available with proceeds supporting the fund, “created to continue the legacy of Ben’s big heart and generosity.”

“It is our mission to help children battling Glioblastoma and other brain cancers,” said Ben’s parents Mike and Lea Stelter. “Pediatric cancer research is grossly underfunded, and we want to help spark the change. We want to find better treatments and outcomes for these children battling such horrible diseases.

“Ben was given so many magical experiences during his battle which helped keep his smile and positive attitude, and we want to do the same for other children in the same fight.

“We want to help create the change and improvement of pediatric cancers and the treatments that these children go through. We are passionate about bringing children joy and meaningful experiences.”

The Mega 50/50 features 22 early-bird prizes, including Oilers and concert packages; a Sandals Resort Vacation Package; 250,000 Aeroplan points; a Draisaitl autographed jersey; and a meet and greet with McDavid.

Raffle purchases of $100 or more will also receive a six-month free subscription to Oilers+, $25 to River Cree Hotel and Casino, and a $25 Sports Bet with Play Alberta, too.

“We encourage all Albertans to come together in support of the Ben Stelter Fund so that families have the treatment and support they need to beat childhood cancer. Let’s make sure Ben’s spirit and legacy live on forever across Oil Country,” EOCF Board Chair Corey Smith said.