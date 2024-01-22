This $4.7M mansion in Edmonton has an elevator and a movie theatre

Do you have an extra $4.7 million to spare? Great, you can afford one of Edmonton’s most expensive homes currently listed on the market.

This massive property, described as an “architectural masterpiece,” is located at #14 3466 Keswick Boulevard. It’s one of a handful of homes inside The Banks at Hendricks Pointe in Keswick, an exclusive gated community in the city’s southwest.

It presents nearly 15,000 square feet of living space, with modern designs that span across all three levels of the home, complete with a panoramic roof deck, all of which are connected by a private elevator.

Step into the kitchen, where you’ll find an immaculate chef’s space complete with high-end appliances and a large centre island. A secondary spice kitchen in the home will allow you to cook your most aromatic and delicious meals without the smell wafting through the rest of the house.

You might also like: Expect more rent price increases in Edmonton this year: report

Nuclear energy is coming to Alberta

These are the homes $1M can get you in each Canadian province

“Every aspect of this home is well-appointed with thoughtful detail and craftsmanship,” reads the listing on Realtor.

Not only does this enormous home boast two kitchens, but two formal living rooms offer soaring two-story views with plenty of windows, allowing all that natural light to fill the space.

On the home’s upper level, you’ll find four bedrooms, all complete with walk-in closets, full ensuites, and private balconies.

No expenses were spared in the owner’s suite, either, with incredible views of Edmonton’s river valley from the balcony, and a massive walk-in closet.

The home’s lower level features a gym, private theatre room, a sixth bedroom, plus another expansive living room with multiple walkouts to the lower patio.

It’s certainly a stunning piece of property, but with a $4.7 million price tag, we might just have to pass!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.