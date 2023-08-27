8 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: August 28 to September 1
August has flown by, and we can’t believe it’s already September, but there are still plenty of things to see and do in Edmonton this week.
From the final week of our favourite seasonal activities to free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta to fantastic drinks and eats atop the High Level Bridge, check out these eight fantastic things to do:
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
When: September 1 from 6 to 10 pm
Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street NW
Cost: Free
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: August 31
Final week to visit the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more. This is the final week to catch the Village in action, as it closes for the season after the Labour Day long weekend.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings
Cost: $30 each; get them here
Adult Night at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s a ton of fun and you never know what you may learn!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. This week will also be the final time to see sunflowers.
When: On until October 22
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here.
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice week for it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter