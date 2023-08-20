11 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: August 21 to 25

Summer may be winding down in Edmonton, but this week is still packed with all kinds of fantastic festivals, music and outdoor markets.

From a massive music festival taking over parts of downtown to the second week of Fringe, check out these incredible things happening in the city this week:

What: Three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and they’re all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 25

Where: Canadian Dollar Store — 9035 118th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Where: Old Strathcona

When: August 17 to 27

Tickets: Find show tickets here

What: Purple City Music Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue music experience showcasing incredible local and international talent. From psych-rock to electronic and avant-garde to folk, this festival is where you will discover new and upcoming artists.

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: August 25 to 27

Cost: Wristbands start at $125, or individual show tickets vary; get them here

Milky Chance

You couldn’t go anywhere in the early 2010s without hearing this German rock band playing on pretty much every alt-rock radio station. Milky Chance is coming to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium this month for what is sure to be a fantastic night.

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 11455 87th Avenue NW

When: August 25 at 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $64.75; get them here

What: Celebrate Pride in August with the Edmonton Pride Festival! Don’t miss the chance to witness Alberta’s first 2-Spirit Powwow, then step back in time at Y2K @ Churchill, featuring a 90s-themed dance party with the legendary PROZZAK. It’ll be a blast just outside Edmonton City Hall!

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: August 18 to 26

Cost: Varies

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

Legendary Canadian country group Blue Rodeo is making its way to Edmonton to close out the summer. The Canadian Music Hall of Famers is hitting the road for the 30-year anniversary of Five Days in July, which was their fifth studio album and a huge success.

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 11455 87th Avenue NW

When: August 22

Tickets: Start at $160.65; get them here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 until 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you may learn!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: Stingray, a new restaurant in Edmonton, offers a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.

Where: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter