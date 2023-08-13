10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: August 14 to 18
It’s shaping up to be a beautiful week in YEG as we head into the final stretch of summer, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything going on around town.
From Fringe Fest to Adult Night at the Muttart Conservatory, check out 10 awesome things to see and do in the city:
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.
When: August 17 to 27
Where: Old Strathcona
Tickets: Find show tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Adult Night at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 until 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you may learn!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Alberta Avenue Night Markets
What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
When: August 18 from 6 to 10 pm
Where: Mona Lisa Pub — 9606 118 Avenue
Cost: Free
Pick some pumpkins
What: As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Visit the new Stingray bar and restaurant
What: Stingray offers a traditional Japanese dining experience with modern dishes that are interesting and fun. The atmosphere here allows guests to comfortably dress up or down with as much sushi etiquette as they want to bring. Sashimi, handrolls, cocktails, and more are all on the menu to explore and enjoy.
Where: 9682 142nd Street NW, Edmonton
The Art of the Brick
What: From now until October, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is available to see at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.
When: May 5 to October 9
Where: Telus World of Science
Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter