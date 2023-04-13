11 amazing things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 14 to 16

The snow has finally melted, and with everything happening this weekend, we are definitely feeling a buzz in the air.

From the Halfway to Halloween Night Market to the theatre, from the river valley to our local national park, check out 11 of the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alt After Dark Night Market (@altafterdarkmarket)

What: Are you one of those people who just can’t get enough of Halloween? This night market happening on Saturday features 85 vendors, artists, distilleries, and food trucks all in one spooky event. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

When: April 15

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum

Cost: Free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Woman: The Musical (@prettywoman)

What: Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

When: April 11 to April 16, 2023

Time: Various (eight performances)

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium; 11455 — 87th Avenue, Edmonton

Tickets/Admissions:

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: April 15

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s going to be gorgeous this weekend, so make sure you spend some time outdoors!

What: There’s certainly a buzz in the air in Edmonton this month, and the number of incredible headliners making stops in our city is no doubt adding to the excitement. Mom Jeans, a California-based alternative/indie rock band, will hit the stage at Union Hall this Friday. Check out our roundup of all the concerts we’re checking out this month.

When: April 14

Where: Union Hall

What: At this one-day special event hosted by TELUS, you can get one free general admissions pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or device to be recycled. Annual Members receive a free IMAX pass. Explore the TELUS interactive learning station to learn how recycling supports biodiversity and the environment, and take home fun prizes!

When: April 15

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: TELUS World of Science (11211 142nd Street NW Edmonton)

Tickets/Admissions: You can get one free general admissions pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or device to be recycled. Annual Members receive a free IMAX pass. If you do not have a device, you can purchase a ticket on-site or before on the Science Centre website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. From Darling to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants opening in April.

What: If you were one of many who couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you’ll for sure want to check out Laser Taylor Swift at Telus World of Science. From early-career tracks like “Love Story” to hits like “Shake it Off,” “22,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” it’ll be a fantastic night with dazzling visuals under the Zeidler Dome.

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

When: Weekends and select weeknights until the end of May

Cost: $14.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Filipino Restaurant in Edmonton (@filistix.dt)

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shifat Chowdhury (@shifat_the_putimass)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter