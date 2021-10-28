13 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: October 29 to 31

This weekend marks the end of October and, of course, Halloween. So grab your costume; there are plenty of things to do in Edmonton.

If you aren’t into spooky season, don’t worry, there are a couple other things going on this weekend that may pique your interest.

What: DARK has taken over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s definitely one of the spookiest things this weekend that will get you into the Halloween spirit.

When: October 29, 30, 31

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here

What: Beercade’s Halloween party is back after a two-year hiatus, and tickets are limited. Who doesn’t want to dance the night away and wear the cool costume? Each ticket also gets you a pre-paid beverage on Sunday, October 31. Score!

When: October 30 at 8 pm

Where: 10544 82 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton

Tickets: $20-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Get your spook and dance on at Scream, with three stages and more than 20 acts blasting tunes all night long. It’s Canada’s largest and longest-running Halloween dance event, and includes a haunted labyrinth. Good tunes and tons of people wearing costumes. Is there a better way to spend Halloween weekend?

When: October 30 at 6 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre ( 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $89.95-$134.95, tickets can be found here

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.

When: October 29, 30, 31

Time: 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: With the horror classics to the new favourites, Metro Cinema never disappoints during spooky season with its lineup of Halloween flicks. Nothing beats a horror film seen in theatres!

When: October 29, 30, 31

Where: Metro Cinema (8712 109 Street, Edmonton)

Tickets: Purchase them here

What: Join in the shadows for a burlesque show and dance. Their enchanting performers will thrill you to your bones with their spirited performances on the stage. Wear your favourite costume, and perhaps you will win fabulous prizes in the costume contest (including a $50 gift certificate for Polar Park) and dance the night away after the show.

When: October 31 at 6:30 pm

Where: Polar Park Brewing Company (10416 80 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25-$50; tickets can be found here

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town. Better hurry though, it’s in its final week of operation as we say goodbye to October.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some autumn fun right there.

When: October 29

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $43.50 – $104.75; tickets can be found here

What: A spooky orchestra playing iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin? Now THAT is one heck of a way to get into the Halloween spirit for the last weekend of October. Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on Halloween night, with the orchestra performing for about an hour playing horror classics like “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.

When: October 29, 30 and 31

Where: Pioneers Cabin (9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Prices vary; tickets can be found here

What: Strike a spooky pose at a Halloween photo station at Kingsway Mall. You’ll get a complimentary treat and be entered to win one of five $100 Kingsway gift cards. What a treat!

When: October 30 from 11 am to 7 pm, October 31 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Kingsway Mall

Cost: Free

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during an October day this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss out on as we polish off the last weekend of October.

When: October 29, 30

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass