7 of the best things to do in Edmonton this week: January 30 to February 3

This week, Alberta’s beloved Groundhog Day mascot Balzac Billy will emerge from his year-long slumber to predict the end of our endless winter.

As we wave goodbye to January and welcome February, here are some of the best things to do this week in Edmonton.

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: February 1 to 4, 2023

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

Cost: Free

What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown as the neighbourhood celebrates Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

Where: Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood around Jasper Avenue and 97 Street

When: January 26 to February 5

Cost: Participating businesses will be offering $10 or $20 specials, details here.

Stream Skinamarink on a cold, dark night:

What: Edmonton director Kyle Edward Ball shot this horror film on a $15,000 budget in his childhood home on the north side of town. Released in select theatres in mid-January, this Home Alone meets Paranormal Activity flick quickly went viral online and it has since grossed well over $1 million. Skinamarink is about to hit streaming platforms and will make for a cozy, creepy night inside.

When: Streaming February 2 on Shudder

Cost: Free with a Shudder subscription

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here.