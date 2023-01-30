It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events in February.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Valentine’s Day dinners. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in February.

This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.

Where: Various locations

When: January 26 to February 5

Price: $10 and $20 specials

La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.

On February 3, the bar will be showing the month-appropriate Crazy, Stupid, Love.

When: Friday, February 3 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

The Kitchen: Macarons

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty sweet one. You’ll learn the process of creating delicate meringue-based cookie sandwiches from a renowned local chef: Chef Amara Yamamoto.

When: Sunday, February 4 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $25

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.