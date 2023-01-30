10 best Edmonton food events to check out in February
It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events in February.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the Valentine’s Day dinners. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in February.
Chinatown Dining Week
This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.
Where: Various locations
When: January 26 to February 5
Price: $10 and $20 specials
La Poutine Week Edmonton
La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Dinner and a Movie
This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a film that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials, too.
On February 3, the bar will be showing the month-appropriate Crazy, Stupid, Love.
When: Friday, February 3 from 7 to 10 pm
Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
The Kitchen: Macarons
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty sweet one. You’ll learn the process of creating delicate meringue-based cookie sandwiches from a renowned local chef: Chef Amara Yamamoto.
When: Sunday, February 4 from 10 am to 12:30 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $25
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Feed the Soul
This is Edmonton’s first-ever city-wide dining week that features culinary diversity within the local black community.
Dining Week will feature modern and traditional meals at 15 black-owned restaurants, food retailers, and makers.
When: February 10 to 17
Where: Various locations
Valentine’s Candle Making and Cocktails
Candle-making sounds interesting enough, and at this event, you’ll not only be able to make and take home four of them but also sip on cocktails and try a few bites from the Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar. Sounds cute, right?
When: Sunday, February 12 from 6 to 8 pm
Where: Glasshouse Kitchen & Bar — Riel Drive St. Albert
Price: $122.49
Valentine’s Day Dinners
Some of the east restaurants in Calgary will be hosting special menus, events, and dinners for Valentine’s Day. Check out some of your favourite spots, whether you have a special date or not, and don’t miss out on the limited-time-only meals.
When: Tuesday, February 14
Where: Various restaurants
Cabinet of Curiosities Night Market
This unique market is inside an aviation museum, but there will also be more than 80 vendors that include plenty of distilleries, beer spots, and food trucks.
When: Saturday, February 18
Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Winefest Edmonton
One ticket to this premiere event includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines from around the world, a ton of hors d’oeuvres, and even a take-home wine glass to remember your time here (in case it gets a bit blurry).
When: February 24 to 25, 2023
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: Starting at $115