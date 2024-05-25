Cowboys' Diggs was mic'd up for Stars vs Oilers and it's hilarious

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was able to watch his first NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who sat right along the glass, admittedly knows little about hockey. Before arriving at the American Airlines Center, he tweeted asking fans about the dos and don’ts of attending NHL games.

On my way to my first hockey game, What should I expect?

Do’s & Dont’s?

Let’s go Stars 💪! — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) May 23, 2024

Wisely, the NHL chose to mic up the 25-year-old, which was a major success. In addition to asking fans how many periods were in the game and referring to Connor McDavid as “dangerous,” he was completely wowed by the skill it takes to play hockey.

“They say NBA players can’t play football,” Diggs remarked to Sean Washington, his personal trainer. “Ain’t nobody playing hockey. Nobody.

“I couldn’t do it. I’m gonna download NHL when I get home though.”

Trevon Diggs and his trainer were mic’d up at NHL WCF Game 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wntpb3ZF6e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2024

During the clip, Diggs is also heard several teams asking where No. 27 [Mason Marchment], is. He seemed to be a big fan of the Stars winger, and even sent out a message on X about him during the game.

Marchment a Dog 💪 — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) May 24, 2024

Unfortunately for Diggs, the Stars lost Game 1 by a 3-2 final in double overtime, with McDavid sealing it for the Oilers.

CONNOR MCDAVID WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME! 👏 He pots the winner 32 seconds into the second overtime off a slick feed from Evan Bouchard! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PRSD1ZwcMj — NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2024



Despite the result, it seems the Cowboys star truly enjoyed himself and may become a true fan of the Stars and the NHL. We’ll see if he’s back in the crowd for Game 2 tonight, which is set to get underway at 6 pm MT.