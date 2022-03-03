Takam Market, a multi-concept food hall with a variety of food vendors, just opened in Edmonton.

The 5th St. Food Hall is a hub in Edmonton with four restaurants, and this new concept will have even more options.

Opening on the MacEwan University campus, there are hot food concepts, a scoop and milkshake shop, a coffee station, a pastry station, and a provisions and pantry station.

The focus for this market is to only represent local vendors, purveyors, and makers that have helped shape the Edmonton food community.

Here are the five food concepts you can find in the Takam Market.

Filistix Modern Filipino

This spot specializes in Filipino and Asian-inspired rice bowls. Fast and casual, this place has a menu filled with classics you might recognize with exciting modern twists.

Sosyal Scoops

A super popular ice cream truck and brand, and that makes sense because the name comes from Tagalog slang for boujee, social, and friendly. It helps that the homemade ice cream is delicious with completely unique flavours.

Colombian Coffee and Roastery

This team runs the coffee program for Takam Market. Not only is the coffee here sustainable and traceable, but it’s extremely high quality.

Ayco Bakery

This amazing local bakery supplies the market with all of the freshly baked pastries, sweets, and more. Fun tiramisu cups and cheese-filled danishes topped with fruit are just a couple of the highlights here.

Public Food Hub

This small food hub inside of another food hub covered all of the provisions and pantry items curated for the Takam Market. You can try this pop-up spot out now, but the Public Food Hub is not yet open here. It is set to open its doors in September.

Takam Market

Address: Robbins Health Learning Centre – MacEwan University – 10904 – 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

