Loaded Pierogi, a Canadian chain for fully loaded pierogis, poutine, and mac and cheese, is opening a new Edmonton location soon.

This will be the third location for the popular spot in Edmonton. One can be found at 10815 Jasper Avenue, and the other is at 5157 55th Avenue NW.

This new location is set to open very soon in Edmonton’s Ice District, along with several other fantastic new spots.

There are no other Loaded Pierogi locations in Alberta, but there are two in Winnipeg and seven in Ontario.

Loaded Pierogi has a huge menu of fully loaded and fully customizable options for poutines, macaroni and cheese, salads, and, of course, pierogis.

First, diners choose a small or large base of the type of meal they want, and then they’re able to customize it, or choose from 13 different creative topping combinations.

All of them can be used on the mac and cheese, the pierogis, or on the fries. The choice is yours.

The Porky Pig is a popular one that comes with crispy center-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and onions.

The adventurous type is likely to choose a dish along the lines of the Butter Chicken, with its authentic butter chicken sauce, slow-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, and habanero cheddar.

Vegetarians might rather go for something like the Cabbage Patch Kid, with crispy fried Brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and creamy ranch dressing.

An official date has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for updates on this exciting new location coming to Edmonton’s Ice District.

Loaded Pierogi

Address: The Ice District

