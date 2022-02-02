Edmonton’s boldest taco joint, Taco Nova, is open as of today. Its hope is to renew the taco scene with the ruggedness of the streets of Mexico, and we’re intrigued.

Taco Nova is a ghost kitchen serving street food of Mexico, with many different kinds of tacos, delicious sides, and homemade drinks.

All of the food here definitely sounds like it will join the list of where to eat the best tacos in Edmonton.

On the pop-up menu for this new spot, diners can order any of the nine different tacos, choose from eight different sides, grab a drink, or make a combination out of all three.

The pastor taco comes with marinated pork and grilled pineapple, the Baja-style fish taco comes with beer battered and marinated bass filet with a pickled slaw, and the chorizo taco comes on a corn tortilla with bean puree and caramelized onions.

There’s also the slow-braised beef birria taco done perfectly with consume for dipping, or upgrade to the quesabirria taco with melted cheese.

Order as many tacos as you can possibly eat, or save some room for the sides at Taco Nova. You’ve likely tried them before at other spots, but not like this. Grilled corn is served with pasilla mayo, cheese, and chilli powder, and the bean dip, Mexican-style rice, tortilla soup, and more are all made with unique ingredients from scratch.

Pick up or delivery, this authentic Mexican street food is waiting for you.

Taco Nova

Address: 10505 106th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram