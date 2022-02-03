Dookbaeki is a brand new eatery in West Edmonton Mall serving contemporary and authentic Korean dishes.

Most of these dishes are served on hot stone plates and bowls often used in soups and stews in Korean cooking.

The first Edmonton location is at 2872 Calgary Trail NW, and this new spot is definitely one of the best places to eat in West Edmonton Mall.

The stone plates and bowls are thick and heavy, which causes the soup to take much longer to boil. This creates a richer flavour, but it also means that once the food reaches the property temperature, it stays hotter much longer.

The entire process takes time, even at the beginning of the cooking process. The Dookbaeki kitchen boils its broth for at least two days to get all of the flavour and nutrition from every single ingredient.

There are more than 20 different soups here, with different flavours and spice levels. Stews, bibimbaps, stir-fry, and more are all sold here, served sizzling on the hot plates.

There are also plenty of incredible side dishes to try with your hot bowl, like fried dumplings, Korean-style blood sausage, and oven-baked kennel corn with mayo sauce and melted cheese.

Try this new Korean street food spot to stay warm and take a break from shopping.

Dookbaeki – WEM

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton – Level Two, Phase III

