The popular Nosh Food Fest is returning to Edmonton!

Whatever your preference is, this food and drink fest will feature more than 100 different food and beverage producers from across Alberta to discover.

This event will offer so many food dishes and tasty drinks, from sweet, savoury, salty, spicy, vegan, gluten-free, Keto, international cuisines, craft beers, distilleries, and more. This massive market is dedicated to all of the customers who hope to discover new local food, as well as purchase items to enjoy at home.

Some of the vendors that’ll be there this time include Prairie Bears Cider Co., Cupcakes & Treats, MHMT soft beef jerky, Caramunchies, Honest Dumplings, and more.

Check this event out, or look for future opportunities to go, like the November dates.

This is one of the best food events happening in Edmonton.

Nosh Food Fest

When: September 16 and 17 and November 18 and 19, 2023

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: FREE

