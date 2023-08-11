If you are looking to golf at one of the best courses in Canada, you don’t have to venture far from Edmonton, thanks to a course in Sherwood Park.

Score Golf has released its 2023 Best Public Courses in Canada, and the Northern Bear Golf Course landed at #35 this year, down 11 spots from its ranking in 2021.

The course is touted as being “built on Jack Nicklaus’ legendary tradition of designing prestigious and spectacular courses; it offers the ultimate play for every golf enthusiast,” according to its website.

The Bear is full of tree-lined fairways, strategic bunker placements, five lakes, and USGA standard greens. There are also five sets of tees ranging from 5800 to 7400 yards, perfect for any golf level.

Pricing at the course varies, with the green fee for 18 holes landing at $104 Monday to Thursday and $114 Friday to Sunday. The full fee breakdown can be found here.

Other spots in Alberta to land on the list that details the 59 best public courses in Canada include Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge at #3, Fairmont Banff Spring at #4, Stewart Creek in Canmore at #12, Mount Kidd at Kananaskis Country Golf Course at #17, and Mount Lorette at Kananaskis Country Golf Course at #25.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia, scored the top spot.