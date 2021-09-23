These are the best pasta places you need to try at least once in Edmonton

It’s any carb lover’s dream: a large, warm, saucy, delicious dish of pasta. Fortunately, there are plenty of great pasta places to get your fix in Edmonton.

There are so many types of pasta, from angels hair to fettucini, or cavatappi to tortellini, we are sure these spots will satisfy your cravings.

We know it’s just outside of Edmonton, but who doesn’t mind a little drive when you can get a truly delicious bowl of pasta? Pasta Pantry in Sherwood Park is that good, and that’s why it’s on this list. Their portions are plentiful, filling and tremendously tasty. You’ll instantly become a fan, and you’ll be going back for more and more.

Address: 305-101 Granada Boulevard, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-467-3777

A staple in the pasta restaurant community for nearly 30 years, the Tasty Tomato has dishes that are bursting with flavour and portion sizes. The lasagna fatta in casa is out of this world, as is the linguine monte carlo. The dishes are authentic and pasta in its best form.

Address: 14233 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-3594

This restaurant may be known for meats, but its mac and cheese order is something to behold. The cavatappi pasta is perfectly cooked, and the creamy, cheesy sauce creates a tasty explosion in your mouth. We give this resto 10’s across the board!

Address: 8216 104 Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

This Italian eatery is known for its pizza; however, its pasta packs just as big of a punch. The twenty-layer lasagna is one-of-a-kind, and the seafood linguine is mighty good. It’s a laid-back, loungey atmosphere where you can surely enjoy a big bowl of pasta and some company too.

Address: 10334 108 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-990-0404

Nestled in the heart of downtown Edmonton, BIANCO’s menu features old-school Italian classics with a contemporary twist. The casarecce con pollo e funghi is a creamy delight, and the spaghetti pomodoro e ricotta is a must try.

Address: #120, 10020 101A Avenue, Phipps Mckinnon Bld, Rice Howard Way

Phone: 780-761-8838

Panini’s Italian Cucina crushes the competition, with its towering plates of pasta with nine different options to choose from. You can also make your own, and if you are with a group of fellow pasta lovers, get the family-sized portion. Share some of the best pasta in Edmonton. It’s the Italian way!

Address: 8544 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-758-8544

Why go to Italy to try some pasta, when you can just go to Amore Pasta? Seriously skip the jet lag and enjoy their various pasta creations, like “pizza me,” “more cheese for me,” “baked gorgonzola,” or, of course, the “amore classic.” There are new dishes added here and there, so make sure to check in with the restaurant here and there to try something different.

Address: Various locations

