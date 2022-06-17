The enormous new Speeders Edmonton location is now open

It’s one of Edmonton’s most anticipated business openings this year, and we can finally go check out the new Speeders Edmonton Raceway location. Buckle up!

Announced earlier this year, the huge entertainment venue in northwest Edmonton flexes hard with its three-level go-kart track, shipped from Europe.

We got a sneek peak of the location last month, and we gotta tell you this is going to be THE spot in Edmonton to go to to have some wicked fun.

You might also like: Edmonton is one of the top cities in Canada for affordability and job growth

Someone posted a photo of Alberta gas prices in 2020 and we are reminiscing

A Look Inside: A $3.3M mansion near Sherwood Park with its own private lake (PHOTOS)

According to a post made by Speeders on Facebook, they will be opening today, June 17 from 3 until 10 pm.

As a little refresher on all the dazzling things this place has to offer, we’ll remind you that this spot is illuminated with lights on the sides of the nearly 1,000-foot-long track, with its highest point of the track being a cool 20 feet in the air. How wicked!

In addition to the track, the six duckpin bowling lanes each have their own screen where you can choose what kind of game of bowling you want to play. Augmented reality axe throwing is also a thing here, which will with moving targets, the first of its kind to open in all of Canada. Go Edmonton!

If the go-karts, axe throwing and bowling aren’t enough for you, there are also 35 games to play right near the restaurant and bar area.

The restaurant and bar area will not be open in time for this weekend, according to Speeders Facebook post.

Hours of operation for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3 – 10 pm Saturday 11 – 10 pm Sunday 11 – 10 pm

The new Speeders Edmonton is located at Unit 16, 12808 170th Street NW. Now get over there and start zipping around on that magnificent track!