A mansion outside of Sherwood Park is a lake lover’s dream, offering up a private lake on the property as part of its $3,349,000 price tag.

The home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 9,800 square feet and is located in Country Club Estates, according to its Zoocasa listing.

It also sits on nearly six acres which backs onto crown land, with an ample amount of room for outdoor parties and hosting events.

Inside you are greeted by a two-storey stacked stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, peeked skylights, a spiral staircase, and a private den.

The kitchen holds a subzero fridge, granite countertops, and a massive pantry to store all the goods.

The entertaining lounge is in its own area, with an adjacent pool with a slide and jacuzzi room. It’s Hawaii vibes all year long in this place, baby!

The basement also holds a games room, change room, and a sauna.

There’s enough parking on the property for seven vehicles, with a five-car heated garage complete with a customer workshop on top of a separated heated double garage.

Do you know what that means? This house could definitely be a party palace, we mean a pool, hot tub, games room, AND a private lake? Bring it on.

Photos don’t do this Sherwood Park mansion justice, so check out a video of the home below. It’s very gorgeous.